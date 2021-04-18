A Nigerian doctor took to Twitter to share the embarrassing situation he once had, having figured out how there’s a way to access the veins of sick patients rather than slap them.

@Drpenking narrated how he was chatting with his friend who’s a doctor in Finland and when he narrated how difficult searching for vein was, his doctor friend broke down in tears.

He further revealed that she disclosed to him that there’s something called the vein finder used to easily identify a patients’ vein to avoid pricking the needle multiple times into their skin.

@drkingpet blamed Nigeria for the ignorance as he screamed in disbelief, “My country has made the abnormal seem normal for me. My country has ruined me.”