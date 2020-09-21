MY DESIRE IS TO BE A SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE WITH OR WITHOUT A TITLE- BINWELL

FORMER Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu says he will continue to help those less privileged noting that service is not because of a title but a calling living in ones heart.

Binwell Mpundu one of the youthful District commissioner appointee during his tenure has continued to serve the community through self innitiated projects.

Over the weekend, the Former DC procured a total of 2350 blocks and a truck load of cement for two churches on request to him.

In an interview Mr Mpundu said he feels duty bound to continue serving the community because in him is the gift of service.

“I will continue using my meager and hard earned resources in responding to the needs of the community especially in Nkana where I have spent most of my life said Mr Mpundu, a section that made me who I am. I feel duty bound to give back to Nkana because Nkana made raised me,” he said.

Last week Mr Mpundu came to the aid of another church that was struggling with Church construction when he bought them a truck load of stones and a truckload of cement too.

Also notable among the many other projects being done by the former DC is the rehabilitation of a toilet and market shelter in Miseshi Market, which have been completed and await the reconnection of water, a five year cry from marketeers who have had to work in its previous deplorable condition.

Mr. Mpundu has also seen through the construction of New toilet at Kamakonde Market which market has never had a toilet since it was built as well as supporting more that four churches in their construction projects.

Mr Mpundu has further called on all well wishers to come on board and render a helping hand in addressing the needs of many communities within Kitwe.

“I am called to serve and I will continue doing just that for as long as I live, whether I have a position or not.”

But when asked if he had any intentions to stand for a political office, the former DC remarked that leadeship is given by the people and if called upon by the people to serve them he will not hesitate but run like Usain Bolt to serve the people.

“My dear am passionate about service and if the people are willing to entrust me with such responsibilities i will not hesitate but respond affirmatively,” he said.

“Meanwhile I will continue doing what’s placed in my heart, to serve the people which comes whether one has a position or not and for anyone threatened with my activities am afraid they may have to swallow the bitter pill because this is not personal it’s for our people who are in desperate need of our help.”