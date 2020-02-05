Sadio Mané has for the first time spoken on the death of his father, who unfortunately is not around to revel in the success of his son.

Sadio Mane who can now afford any height of healthcare for himself and his loved ones says he lost his father at a tender age because of lack of a health facility in his village of Bambali.

He further intimated that the ordeal of his father and countless others in his village led him to finance the building of a health facility in the village to cater for the health needs of his people.

“I was 7 years old. I was playing football in my village grounds. My brother came over and said, “Our father is dead.” I didn’t believe it. He had a stomach ache, and since there was no hospital, he was taken to the healer in another village. Things got complicated, he died there. ” he said.

Sadio Mane benevolence abounds as he has been widely praised for supporting his village Bambali in Senegal with many developmental projects like schools, health facility and supporting the needy.