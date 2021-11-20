MY father, Michael Sata, would be disappointed with the current confusion in the Patriotic Front since he had a vision of propelling the party to greater heights, says Mulenga Sata.



“I’m sure my father would not be happy with some of the things happening in the party and it’s up to the current leadership to ensure that the boat does not sink,” Mr Sata said.



Mr Sata said that to some extent the founding father of the party would not be happy with the current state of the party since there were too many divisions which were detrimental to its growth.

He said in an interview that his father worked tirelessly to unite the party which was the bedrock of its growth and eventually saw him become the country’s fifth republican President.

Mr Sata said like outgoing president Mr Edgar Lungu said the party needed to bring in leadership that would not take the party into a ditch.



He said that it was prudent to bring in individuals who were sober minded and could fill the void that would be left by Mr Lungu.

“My prayer is that the right people would be ushered in office, failure to which even people like myself will end up being vocal,” he said.



Mr Sata said that people were now enlightened and that they would not accept any mediocrity when it came to selecting their leaders.



He said the wish of the people at grassroots level would always prevail, so the MCCs should just level the playing field so that all those who had aspirations and were capable of leading the party could be given a platform.



Mr Sata said it would be unfortunate for them to try and overlook certain individuals because of certain factors.



He said he was comforted that the party had men and women of character who had what it takes to steer the party to greater heights.



“There are great minds in the PF and even the demise of my father does not mean it is the end of the party because in Bemba we say ‘Pafwa abantu pa shala abantu’,” Mr Sata said.- Daily Nation