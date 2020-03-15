A man known as Penjamin Franklin has spoken about the way he was sacked at work by his boss

– The Twitter user said that he had to confront that fate because he earlier rejected the advances of his boss

– Penjamin said he has spoken to his lawyers about the harassment but he would need to get concrete proofs

Sexual advances at work are really a no-no, they do not only spoil a good workplace relationship, but they also make the whole environment unhealthy.

A man by the name Penjamin Franklin has cried out about how he was victimized at work and later sacked because he refused his boss’s sexual advances.

Penjamin said when his boss first came to him and whispered in his ears that he is young and lucky, he never really took it seriously.

He said just when he thought a definite end has come to the advances, he got called up and shown his way out because of some trumped on underperformance.

The young man said it is in his record that he always comes to work early when he should be and has never left any reason for anyone to doubt his work ethics and high-level responsibility.

The man said he has told his lawyer about everything that happened. However, he added that if it were sexual harassment against a female, it may be more believable.