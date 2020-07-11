A young depressed lady who thought she would be preparing for her wedding at the moment, got the shock of her life when her fiance came for introduction at her house and ended up paying the bride price of her younger sister.

The lady named Shola couldn’t hold back the pain she felt as she went on social media to call out her sister and her alleged fiance.

Read below;

My name is Shola. I dated Kayode for 9 months. Last week, he proposed to me and I accepted. He said he was in a hurry to get married as age was no longer on his side.

I agreed with him in totality and we started planning our wedding.

On the day he came for the introduction, Kayode came to my father’s house with his kinsmen. Upon his arrival, my younger sister went out to welcome him.

On seeing her, he kept looking at her that I felt something is happening already. He no longer looks at me as all his attention was on my sister.

During the introduction, Kayode bluntly told my parents it was Shade my younger sister he came for.

He said he was ready to pay the bride price no matter the cost. My dad who was a little bit confused called my younger sister to inquire from her. I was dumbfounded when my sister said he knows him since her school days that he was her first love.