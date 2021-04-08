After US based actress Thandie Newton reclaimed her full name from Thandie to Thandiwe, fellow US based Zimbabwean actress Tanya Fear has also joined the chariot reclaiming her full name as Tanyaradzwa saying she’s been inspired by Thandiwe.

In a tweet Tanya she said, “So inspired by @thandiwenetwon reclaiming her full name. My name is Tanyaradzwa –which means ‘we have been comforted.” I was named this because I was born the year my grandfather died.”

In an exclusive interview with Nehanda Radio Tanya said she was a proud Zimbabwean but one of the reasons she has never used her full name was because ‘it was made fun of.’

“When I experienced school in the U.K there were definitely moments where my full name was made fun of, even by teachers. That caused an emotional wound,” she said.

The Kick Ass 2 actress says she feels that things have changed because people have learnt to appreciate the differences and she has received so much support since reclaiming her name.

“I’ve learnt that being vocal about your heritage is important if you want people to see you in the fullness of who you are. I am so glad and proud that there has been such an outpouring of kindness since I revealed my full name, Tanyaradzwa,” she added.

The Los Angeles-based filmmaker has appeared in various films including Kick Ass 2, Arachnids, and Netflix’s original Spotless, a crime series and many others.

She has also done Zimbabwean projects such as, “The Epic Adventure of Nhamo The Manyika Warrior and his Sexy Wife Chipo, which was played in London at the Kiln Theater in 2013.

Back home in Zimbabwe she led a workshop for up and coming filmmakers at Amakhosi Studios.

The shortening of names is common with most Zimbabweans who live in the Diaspora, most of the time it’s for easy pronunciation for non Zimbabweans. Nehanda Radio