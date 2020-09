Zambia Then in 2014;

-K10 = 1$ USD

-Mealie Meal= K65

-Fuel = K7.60 Petrol and K6.59 diesel -Low taxes

Zambia Now 2020;

-K20 = 1$ USD

-Meats Meal = K110

-Fuel K17 petrol and 16 diesel -High taxes

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu – 11th September 2020

“My government is working, Zambia is better than I found it

Dictionary

Better

1.(transitive) To improve

2_(transitive) To surpass in excellence; to exceed; to excel.

3.(transitive) To give advantage to; to support; to advance the interest of.