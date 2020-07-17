PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says his government respects state institutions such as the Human Rights Commission (HRC).

Speaking yesterday at State House after swearing in Reverend Agness Chongo-Phiri as HRC commissioner, President Lungu further said his administration respected human rights.

“Conversely, my government respects, protects and supports institutions like the Judiciary, the National Assembly, the Human Rights Commission, the Judicial Complaints Commission, the Police Public Complaints Authority, the Zambia Police Service, the Public Protector, and the Legal Aid Board, all of them critical to the preservation of human rights,” said President Lungu, according to a statement released by his special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe. “Zambia is a signatory to major UN and regional treaties protecting human rights. My administration strongly subscribes to the tenets of human rights as enshrined in various International Conventions on Human Rights. My government respects and will continue to respect, protect and fulfill the human rights of all citizens. The Bill of Rights embodied in Part III of the current Zambian Constitution provides for the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms. And my government believes that even though provision of education, health, housing, employment and social security is not part of these rights, it is important that these rights are provided.”

He said it was the reason his government placed high premium on infrastructure to ensure that roads, schools, and hospitals, among others were built so that Zambian citizens enjoyed their civil rights.