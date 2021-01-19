MY “GRANDFATHER” DIED ON MY TOP – LADY TELLS INVESTIGATORS

A 33 year old woman who has been arrested after an 80 year old man she was enjoying with in a Guest House died has told police the old man actually breathed his last after releasing whilst on her top.

Ms Neema Kibaya who is currently detained at Mwapande Police Station after an 80 year old grandfather she was having adult fun with in a hotel room was found dead, is actually a close friend to the late old man’s grandchildren hence she used to address him grandfather.

Police confirmed Mr David Makerege was found dead in a room at Mbezi Guest House and the detained lady is the one who reported the case. The late old man is actually married with alot of children and most of his grandchildren are actually older than the young woman he was with talk less of his children.