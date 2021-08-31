UPPZ President Charles Chanda

MY GRATITUDE AND CONCERNS WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF NEW AIRFORCE COMMANDER

Mr President l congratulate you for your very bold step in appointing the new ZAF Commander whom simple and weak minds have reservations with. Rampant corruption needed a neutral leader and on this l say job well done Bally.

l will not be a brother’s keep if l don’t share my fears with the appointment. Forgive my weak reasoning. How secured will be our air space from abuse? We had incidents especially in the EMERALD industry were first grade emeralds were flying out of the country directly and of course with knowledge of those that were giving permission.

With the increased number of foreign investors in gold and precious stones, what Assurance can you give the nation that foreign investors will not abuse our air space. l humbly submit.

CC

UPPZ President