President Edgar Lungu has confessed that there is high level corruption, and criminality within his party and government.

Addressing party officials in Kasempa recently, Lungu said it was disheartening that his party is being dominated by crooks and criminal individuals, going around on looting sprees using his name and that of the party.

He said, this could ruin his administration if left unchecked as people would be fed up.

He distanced himself from the corruption being conducted in his name.

However, instead of instituting an inquiry or having them arrested, he only urged them to stop the criminal activities.

“So the Central Committee will sit shortly to discuss the fate of our colleagues who have been allegedly involved in illegal activities, illegal gold mining and you will be informed accordingly,” he said, adding that in his party there are no sacred cows.

As if to further confirm the rot within his administration, Lungu recently said there was urgent need to tighten controls in the management of public funds.

He made the remarks during the swearing-in of Ministry of Finance Internal Audit Controller Chibwe Mulonda and Deputy Auditor General in charge of corporate services Clair Mbazima.

Lungu said there was urgent need to further tighten controls in the application and management of public finances.

However, despite knowing that the rot is happening within his administration, some have questioned why the Anti-Corruption Commission is not moving in to do its job.

Lungu stands accused of entertaining corruption within his party and government. While he tends to talk much against corruption, some say he develops cold feet in the actual fight against the rot or having the culprits brought to book.