MY HUSBAND HAD A STROKE, COULDNT REMEMBER US…BUT NOW HE HAS FULL HEALING – JOYCE BANDA

Former Malawian President Dr. Joyce Banda Wrote;

“My husband had a stroke, couldn’t remember us, but now he has full healing and recovery”

On 20th of November, 2021 we celebrated Rtd CJs 84th birthday.(Richard Banda SC is a Malawian barrister and former athlete. He is a judge who formerly served as Chief Justice of Malawi and Eswatini and as Minister of Justice in Malawi)

In 2009 this time Ada had suffered a massive stroke.

He could not speak, he could not walk. He could not remember me, my name, or our children’s names. He could not read or write.

The Lord favored us, gave Ada a second chance.

Yesterday, as we celebrated his 84th birthday, we thank God for his faithfulness to us. He favored him with full recovery. He can walk, runs on the treadmill everyday for an hour, he can talk, he can write. And it has been an amazing 12 years since then.

An extraordinary 12 years indeed. Too much has happened. The Bible tells us to be grateful in all situations. We shall forever glorify God’s name. Looking back at the 12 years since then, I am able to know why God spared him.

As I struggle to manage my participation on the 19 International and local boards that I have been appointed to since public office, I always ask myself what I would have done without his support and unconditional love.

Happy Birthday honey.