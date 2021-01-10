[By Oliver Chisenga and Melony Chisanga]

PF cadre Munir Zulu has ditched his party stating that his decision will make some people wake up from slumber and expose the happenings in the ruling party.

Announcing his decision as he exited a PF WhatsApp group, he said among other things that he can’t stand the harassment, hatred and pressure he is receiving from Eastern Province PF leadership.

Zulu however said he would continue to pursue his candidature for Lumezi Constituency as an independent.

“Fellow cadres, friends and comrades, Good morning. I am doing this voice note purely to say goodbye to those I consider friends. I’m saying goodbye to those I consider comrades within the PF. Comrades, I reached a stage where I have got to make a political decision. A decision that will injure some people, a decision that will make some people wake up from slumber, a decision that maybe will expose the happenings in our party,” Zulu said.

He warned that his departure would also show that lies have short legs.

Zulu said he still cherishes the ideals of the PF and believes in the leadership of President Edgar Lungu unreservedly but was sure that he had made the best decision.

“Comrades, I am afraid that some of you will distance yourselves away from me because of the decision I am making. I have prayed and I think this is the best decision,” he said. “I do not like to fight. I have been fought by the likes of Andrew Lubusha [Eastern Province PF chairman] for so many years when in fact I am not his business competitor but the only sin I have committed is not to refer to Andrew as boss.”

Zulu said while he had been receiving phone calls from various political parties, he would not apply for adoption on any party ticket.

He bragged that he is in the position with the entire basic requirement to stand as member of parliament for Lumezi, Lusaka Central, Nalolo or any other constituency but opted to stand as an independent.

Zulu said he would not apply for adoption under the PF ticket because it would make his job to stand easier.

He said Lubusha was fighting him because he has declared interest to aspire as member of parliament for Lumezi Constituency.

“Aspiring for public office should not make one create enemies but it seems that my candidature has brought more enemies than friends. For the love of fellow human beings, those that have the privileges of having power and those that do not have, I will stand as me so that people who are in a perpetual habit of causing confusion do not bring me in their equation. So I leave this group knowing well that I have tried my level best to bring peace,” said Zulu.