By Chilufya Tayali

MY LIFE HAS CHANGED DURING PRESIDENT LUNGU’S RULE AND IT CAN CHANGE FOR YOU IF YOU PICK A RIGHT ATTITUDE

I want you to read this article very intelligently before you comment. The picture is clearly staged to tell a story so analyse it carefully in relation with my article.

During President Lungu’s rule, I managed to fly to Dubai for holidays for a full week with my daughters. We lived well at a 5 star hotel paying $475 per night.

During President Lungu’s rule I took an enlightening holiday in 3 Countries, ie, Kenya, Ethiopia and Rwanda for about 4 weeks.

Out of that trip I met my wife in Ethiopia and we dated for about 9 months before we got married. During the 9 months of dating, I travelled to Ethiopia almost every two weeks staying in a luxurious 5 star hotels.

In August last year I had a wonderful wedding in Ethiopia paid out of my pocket with money made under the Govt of President Lungu.

When my wife came, I used to live in a small 2 bedroom house which I am still renting but we shifted to Roma and I am now living in a K1.2 Billion property under the Govt of President Edgar Lungu.

Today I am driving this vehicle worth K700,000 after all the registration fees are paid.

I am about to drive out to negotiate a contract worth K4 million under the leadership of President Lungu. The contract is giving many young people opportunities of having an income.

But here you are, insulting the leadership of President Lungu alleging that things are very bad. Do you think I would agree with you? And I am sure I am not the only one. Look around and see how many houses are being built. Look on the roads and see how many Range Rovers, including a Bugatti driving around.

I understand you maybe going through difficulties, but do you think insulting President Lungu will change your status in life?

I know you may accuse me and the leadership of President Lungu of being corrupt, but if you were given the opportunities I have, would you refuse them? Put it another way, wouldn’t you want to have some of my opportunities?

Yes you can argue that poverty levels are high, but I am one of those who was in poverty but I am now living better and I am sure many more people’s lives are appreciating which is why PF is able to scoop almost all by-elections.

My appeal to most of you young people is to think properly and see what can give you a life. Insulting on social media is certainly not one of those ways that can give you a good life.

The most naive thought is to think HH will come in power and change your destiny, HH only knows about making himself comfortable and not others.

He had an opportunity to help Zambians during privatisation but he took advantage of the opportunity and made himself rich. Nonetheless, he is losing again in 2021 so you will continue insulting on social media as you suffer.

Anyway, insult me, together with President Lungu and PF let’s see if your life will change for the better of those insults, otherwise I am doing just fine.

For my EEP members, I encourage you to be sharp and strategic and not emotional. Our time to rule Zambia will come and I am contesting elections in 2021.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – PEOPLE MAKE A NATION!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!