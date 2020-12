MY LIFE IS A TESTIMONY – IRIS KAINGU

Iris Kaingu, a socialite who is aspiring for political office, has told her followers that her life is a testimony.

She posts: “God will never consult your past to determine your future! MY LIFE IS A TESTIMONY!!!! – it is possible. Jesus says watch this space!”

Ms Kaingu is aspiring to contest the Mwandi seat on the ruling PF ticket.