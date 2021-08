MY LOVE FOR PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU IS BEYOND POLITICS -ALEXANDER CHITEME

What is on my mind today, is my President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Your Excellency, Dad we are behind you come rain come sunshine…even this Summer we are together.

My love for you is beyond Politics, I made it personal the day you made a young man like me a National Planner.

Oh what confidence, what an honor! Thank you!

God be with you my Leader, I will always follow….

Hon Alexander Chiteme

Umuntu Wabantu the new hope