By Simon Mwewa Lane

MY MESSAGE OF FREEDOM TO ANYONE THAT IS BOUND BY ANDREW [ Aka seer1 ]…LIBERATE YOURSELF TODAY.

As we celebrate Independence Day today, some of you are bound by fear because Andrew has managed to pour the hot oil of deception into your ear and he has made you believe every word he says.

This morning I received a call from a young lady that informed me that she was once a victim of Andrew’s falsehoods and antics. She narrated a very sad story.

She sent Andrew [ aka blind1 aka seer1] $US2000 in exchange for some “THINGS”.

Those things consisted of 3 items:

1. A bottle of anointing oil that had his picture on it and the words “Do as I say”

2. A bottle of white rock salt.

3. A cheap silver ring.

Andrew convinced her that her business would prosper if she sent the money and he would in turn send her “his products.” She promptly sent him $US2000 via a bank transfer and Andrew sent the above mentioned items through DHL.

When she received the “things” she tried to contact him in order to find out what she was supposed to do with these things. Andrew, all of a sudden became unreachable. Finally she demanded her money back because he became elusive.

In retaliation, Andrew began to threaten her by saying, “I’ve brought down Governments…who are you?” He went on to tell her that the ancestral spirits were very displeased with her and that she would commit suicide within a matter of days.

The lady was surprised by his utterances because his tone changed and he became very aggressive with her.

I asked this lady why she sent him so much money? “For you to have $2000 , it means you’re a woman of means…why would you send a swindler such a huge sum of money?” She said, “Mr. Mwewa, he deceived me by taking advantage of my ignorance on spiritual matters”

I told the lady not to fear him…FEAR is Andrew’s oxygen. When he instills fear into you, he then proceeds to brainwash you into believing every word that drips from his poisonous mouth.

I asked the lady to describe her family set up, she said both parents had passed away. I told her that Papas like woman that have no male figure in their lives.

I said, “Andrew groomed you over a period of time and you became his puppet.” The lady paused for a moment and said, “Yes, but I don’t fear him anymore because I’ve come to learn he’s just a swindler that takes advantage of vulnerable women”

I finally told the lady to share her story with as many people as possible. I told her not to Shield him by concealing her identity…because by doing so, “you’re protecting him…just come out and tell your story”

So what’s the lesson here?

You young Zambian girls that send Andrew Money, you’re wasting your resources and you’re becoming his SLAVE…BREAK FREE TODAY.

SMLtv

#CageTbosePAPAS