MY MESSAGE TO DR. NEVERS MUMBA ON VACCINES

By Dr Teddy Mulenga

Nevers Mumba is a former classmate of mine at Hillcrest in Livingstone 1974-1978. He went the Pastoral route, I went the Medical route, but that is alright I have the greatest respect for him and he is an intelligent man and a damn good Preacher Man. But when he says no Covid Vaccine to be used in Zambia till our own Scientists have tested and verified the safety and effectiveness of the yet to arrive Covid Vaccine, this is where he seems not to understand the following…

1. Zambia has no capacity to analyse a Vaccine. What Zambian Scientists do for any drug or Vaccine is to look at the research results, the methodologies of research, the conclusions reached , Peer reviewed papers, by those who have conducted studies on such. You can’t physically break them up and analyze, as he seems to suggest.

2 The World has reputable institutions like CDC(Centre for Disease Control) USA, FDA(Food Drug Agency) USA, British Scientific bodies, The Russian Academy of Science, Chinese Academy of Science and others including WHO. These when they recommend a drug or Vaccine, you have nothing to worry about.

3.No one has ever said there is Vaccine or drug with no side effects. But what the Scientists follow is the benefit Vs side effects. Minimal side effects are acceptable in drug use.

4.No one has said they with certainty know the long term effects of the Covid Vaccine as it has just entered usage stage. In the short term there is plenty evidence of their safety. The monitoring will continue.

5 No Zambian Scientist analyzed the ARVs saving lives today nor the Polio, Measles, Small Pox, BCG or any other Vaccine in use today

It’s therefore unfortunate for Nevers to send wrong signals to Zambians suggesting they should reject the Vaccine till some analysis is done. We have plenty conspiracy theories flying around and anything indirectly promoting this is rather very unfortunate.

Our Scientists have already looked at the available research and have advised we all take the Covid Vaccine when given the chance. The plan will be to cover the Health workers, Teachers, the old, those with underlying health problems in a 20% first strike.

Let us not deflect these plans with wild demands!