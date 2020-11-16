Drimz Mr Muziq wrote..

My Monday Letter To His Excellence President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Eagle One

Good Morning your Excellence, I greet you and the first family in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. I have every reason to believe you are in good health Sir.

Your Excellence, I Know This is ( or May be)a wrong platform to address you, I apologise, but my prayer is you read this article as it is the only available platform I can use for now to bring to your attention a few concerns.

Your Excellence, My govt names are Lota Mandevu otherwise known as Drimz (Bashi Lota) in the music circles, am a kabwe resident and a proud Zambian citizen. Over time my ears have been exposed to Alot of Tribal talk from both Some government leaders and some opposition leaders aspiring to lead this great nation. It’s beyond reasonable doubt that in most times this tribal talk is meant to gain political milage or to “Politically’ disadvantage opponents but this is done at the expense of the peace we have enjoyed since 24th October 1964 to date. We all know the Story about the 1994 Rwanda Genocide, it all started through a small but injurious and careless statement. Your Excellence, I for one does not want to see the Zambia I love so much set ablaze because of few careless individuals. The time to set the record straight is now knowing that we are heading towards the crucial 2021 general elections. Your Excellence, I believe you have all the power through your Office, the police and other security wings to strongly reprimand and bring to book everyone promoting and perpetrating such a disgusting vice by setting an example to would be perpetrators. We need to rejuvenate and re-energize the Spirit of One Zambia One Nation which I feel has been eroding for quite some time now.

Your Excellence, Over the weekend I saw pictures of individuals (With swollen eyes, blood stained shirts and deep head cuts) believed to have attacked by political opponents. Quite sad. With 2021 fast approaching, my worry is what will be of this country if we can’t allow each other to hold divergent views, violence is slowly being embedded in our political culture and once it becomes a Norm it will be hard to control at later stage if we don’t deal with it RIGHT NOW. All I want is for every one to feel safe and proud even on the day of casting our votes next year. If we can’t do it for our generation let’s do it for the next generation. Today Alot of our people are more concerned about the next election and not the next generation. I believe you have so much love for this country your Excellence and my prayer is for you to act so that Alot of us should feel safe, proud and free ngefyo chali akale munshiku shakunuma. We are a country of Laws and not of men.

Your Excellence let me end by saying this to every Zambian out there, Zambia can only prosper if only we see each other as partners in development and not as enemies because of politics. Your Excellence I am a father of three and all I want is to be part of the process to build a Zambia that is peaceful, prosperous and habitable for us, our kids and our grandkids.

My Loyalty Is to Zambia First. Violence in whatever form must not be ignored, encouraged or tolerated.

May God bless you Your Excellence. Amen 🙏.

#TheZambiaWeAllWant

Patriotism Is putting Zambia first