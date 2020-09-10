My open letter to Hakainde Hichilema

Dear Hakainde Hichilema,

I’m writing this with sorrow, pity and fear for our country. Its extremely evident our current govt has failed, in short Edgar Lungu and His PF. The only hope we have is an opposition leader because none of the PF’s can liberate us from the chains we tied ourselves with when we blindly voted for the song despite You and many others warning us.

PF has really Dununad us 😭 😭

Who’s gonna save us? Who’s gonna fight Corruption? Who’s gonna help our country to be back on track? Who’s gonna fight corruption? Who’s gonna lift up the lives of the millions unemployment and poverty stricken people? They say history repeats itself in 2011 the same things were happening and Sata tried his best until his untimely death and Edgar Lungu brought the people we fought out of govt and now there are back stealing like its their last day, destroying everything they touch, they are greed and will do anything possible to make sure they stay in power.

PF has really Dununad us 😭 😭

What really destroyed our country is selfishness, greedy and lack of vision by the govt. Yes I’ve walked you through this and I know you know even better than us.

I would love to give you a word of hope and ansure You that the majority Zambians are behind you and we are going to fight together and we’ll never be intimidated by the police this fight is between Zambians and PF and UPND is just a participant siding with the People. Now when you make govt who’s gonna rule with you? Are you going to get the taxi payer’s money they have stolen? Are you going to make them pay for killing Vespers, Are going to hold them responsible for gasing people? Are you going to help us with changing the constitution so that the Presidential powers are restricted, how are you going to fight corruption? Are you sure the people around you are not going to be the same criminals we fighting? Are you also going to allow cadres in Markets and Bus stations? Are you going to closing CBU and Unza like PF is doing? Are you going to be importing almost everything like this?

PF has really Dununad us 😭 😭

How are you going to save us? Its not that we don’t trust you, yes we do but that costed us a lot give assurance so that we hold you accountable when you fail to. Tell us how this is gonna done and I’m assuring you, you’re not the only one campaigning for UPND and we are doing that and PF is decampaigning itself even if they kneel down we are never going to vote for them.

They keep telling us that you’ll divide the country, Ala mwandini Tata bufi teti Tufwe, we know how a song can destroy and blind us. We are never failing for that and Hakainde Hichilema For President 2021 is our everyday slogan until we see them out.

I’ve a lot to share but I’ll tell more in person when we meet.

Yours Son

BRIGHTON CHANDA CHISANGA

CBU-STUDENT.