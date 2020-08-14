MY OPINION ON THE OPENING OF SCHOOLS NEXT YEAR

Having heard the rumour of schools being opened next year,am wondering why the officials in the first place allowed the examination classes to open . am not trying to underrate the decision which was made but let the ministers look at the effects this might bring in the coming years.



If examination classes will write this year and non examination classes made to open next year, this would mean;

There will be no grades 7,9 and 12 next year, also that there will be no grades 8 and 10 in 2022, no grades 9 and 11 in 2023 and so on, now is this not a confusion????



My opinion is that since covid 19 is not going any time soon, if non examination classes will fail to open then let the examination classes write next year so that everything as normal.

ThisNeedsAnalists

Regards concerned citizen