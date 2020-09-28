MY PRIDE COST MY EX’S LIFE – Daeve’s ex lover who whipped him regrets

A gruesome video that has gone viral where two laddies where seen whipping the perished artist has attracted negative sentiments against the girls involved.

However, Daeve’s ex lover who is only identified as Thrift has written a touching tribute to her ex saying had she put her pride aside, they would have bid farewell in peace.

Thrift says she regrets how things ended with Daeve.

“Your death has taught me to always forgive and work things with people.Had I put my pride aside at least, your farewell would be lighter. Heaven has surely gained an angel” she wrote

However, many social media users have called for the police to arrest the girls involved, of which, among them is To Maps’s lover Kidist.

The person who took the video has been identified as Ackim Mbao who plays drums for Pompi and Mag 44.