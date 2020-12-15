MY PRIDE RUINED MY CAREER – FELIX

Looking back, former national team midfielder Felix Katongo knows he could have had an even more stellar career if it was not for some of the wrong decisions which he made especially at club level.

Now at 36, Katongo is mature enough to even want to offer support to budding talents through his organisation, Star Anchor, which he launched on Saturday.

“My major weakness was impatience, especially when salaries delayed,” Katongo said.

“There was also an element of pride which pushed me to leave the club each time I was frustrated, as I was like, after all ‘I have the money why should I suffer.

#Zambiadailymail