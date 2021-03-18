By JULIET MAKWAMA

President Edgar Lungu says his principle focus is not on winning the next general elections but on bettering lives for the next generation of Zambians, as the country needs continued development.

Speaking when he officiated at the Patriotic Front Lusaka Provincial Elective General Conference currently being held in Lusaka, President Lungu says social and economic development depends on improving social sectors now and for the future.

The Provincial elective conference in Lusaka is the last one being held in readiness for the national conference scheduled for April 10 and 11.

President Lungu says what matters is ensuring development is actualized to the extent where future generations will equally be happy.

And President Lungu has encouraged members in Lusaka Province to stand up to those denouncing the performance of the party as there are a good number of infrastructure developments to show off in the city constructed in the last 10 years.

Meanwhile President Lungu has urged party members to embrace one another regardless of who wins or loses positions during the elective conference in Lusaka.

He says winners must embrace the losers while the losers must accept the result saying the greater good of the party and the nation at large should override personal ambitions.

And speaking earlier, Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila said he expects the will of the people to prevail after the elective conference.