By Simon Mwewa Lane

MY REACTION TO REV. SUMAILI’S STATEMENT ON THE MINISTER OF EDUCATION’S ANTICS.

There are several video clips circulating on social media that clearly show The Minister Of Education in a very compromising position.

The video is not doctored or altered in any way. Photoshopped content is very easy to detect….even by the untrained eye.

Rev. Sumaili’s cavalier attitude to this very sad situation is both worrisome and disheartening.

How can she defend him in that way? “Resemblance”? “Authenticity”? ARE YOU SERIOUS?

Rev. Sumaili even goes further by scolding the public for circulating the video. That’s deflecting attention from the matter at hand….First of all, you can’t tell the public to stop circulating content…the more you do that the more people will become curious.

Your Job is to stand as a beacon of morality, but now you’ve become a defender of careless and reckless behaviour by The Minister Of Education.

I’m disappointed in Rev. Sumaili. Very disappointed.

SML

FireTheMinisterOfEducation