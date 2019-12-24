By MacDonald Chipenzi

MY REFLECTIONS ON PILATO’S ARREST, DETENTION & RELEASE.

Whenever am in deep thoughts regarding our democracy, I reflect on Pilato’s arrest and his subsequent detention and release from Livingstone Central Police.

I ask myself, was he detained for UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY or for UNAUTHORIZED ASSEMBLY which is no longer an offense now under the statutes?

Pilato’s charge of unlawful assembly as spelt out in Sec. 74 (1) of the penal code leaves much to be desired and does not resonate well with the functions he held and the neighborhoods involved.

Though he has been granted police bond, he has not yet appeared in court while his comrades, Laura Miti and Bornwell Mwewa charged with Assault of a police Officer and disorderly conduct appeared in court and granted bail.

The bond and Bail granted to Pilato and Laura and Bornwell respectively is commendable gestures from the police and the Court.

Now when you read the section under which Pilato is charged and reflect on it, one wonders the kind of competencies in our arresting officers because even me as a teacher would not charge anyone with such looking at the circumstances involved.

The section states: “*when three or more persons assemble with intent to commit an offence, or being assembled with intent to carry out some common purpose, conduct themselves in such a manner as to cause persons in the neighborhood reasonably to fear that the persons so assembled will commit a breach of the peace or will by such assembly needlessly and without any reasonable occasion provoke other persons to commit a breach of the peace, they are an unlawful assembly.”

“It is immaterial that original assembly was lawful if, being assembled, they conduct themselves with a common purpose in such a manner as aforesaid”*

The question is, did Pilato’s assembly for committing an offence or did it cause fear or breached peace in the neighborhoods?

Well, let us wait and see the witnesses from the neighborhoods who got scared or whose peace was breached with Pilato’s assembly at the Roman Catholic Church Premise, which by virtue of being a Church premise is a noise prone area.

The neighbourhood witnesses [who I believe are the complaints], that got scared with Pilato’s assembly at the Catholic Church hall will be interesting to listen to their testimonies so will be the Arresting Police Officer in ascertaining that, indeed, Pilato’s Assembly was for committing an Offence or breach of the peace.

Section 74(2) of the penal code elucidates further in this way: *when an assembly has begun to execute a common purpose by a breach of the peace and to terror of the public, the assembly is called a riot, and the perons assembled are said to be riotously assembled*

Again will be interesting to know how Pilato’s assembly turned into a riot or terror of the public.

*Truly, from the above and as per established, I feel the police have no serious issue with Pilato, completely nothing, other than pure abuse of their authority and power*.

It was a pure mental and psychological torture of and inconvenience to the youngman to scare or intimidate him upon hearing five years in jail.

Sec. 75 spells out the punishment thus *any person who takes in an unlawful assembly is guilty of a misdemeanor and is liable to imprisonment for five years*

Let us wait until the case is taken to court, tried and disposed off.

I submit.