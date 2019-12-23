PILATO has been arrested in Livingstone for embarking on what the police say unlawful assembly of the Yellow Card Campaign.

In an interview at the Livingstone Central Police Station, Fumba Chama aka Pilato said his resolve for transparent governance has now been uplifted. He said more than before he would embark on the Yellow Card Campaign against the PF government.

“They are saying that they can’t give me police bond because the senior police officers have gone for sports activities, but I wonder what they will say tomorrow (today) being Sunday, a day they say I will be given bond,” he said.

“I was having the normal Yellow Card sensitisation meetings with youths in Libuyu when policemen with PF cadres came and arrested me and charged me with a case of unlawful assembly. But my resolve has even been more amplified and I will continue to fight for good governance. For me it’s fine, I am used.”

Fumba wondered why he, Laura Miti and Maiko Zulu were not arrested when they conducted a similar programme at chief Mukuni’s Lumpasa Palace grounds in September.

“They feared the chief, but please let him (chief Mukuni) know that his son has been given a room at the Central Police Station,” he said with a smile.

Fumba, who was in high spirit, informed a plain-clothed policeman that the toilet in the cells was overloaded with faecal matter. The policeman then promised to go outside and have it flushed down.

Pilato during feeding time at 16:30 hours was under heavy guard.

UPND Southern Province secretary Winnerson Ng’uni led a team of opposition leaders to give Pilato food which he shared with other inmates.