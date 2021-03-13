MY ROLE AS MP ENDS AT LOBBYING AND ADVOCATING FOR DEVELOPMENT BUT SINCE 2016 WE ARE NOT ALLOWED TO LOBBY PF AS UPND, EXPLAINS NKOMBO

Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo has challenged people blaming him for the deplorable state of his constituency to name a Member of Parliament in the world who has ever constructed a road, bridge, school or police post using personal funds.

Speaking when he graced the International Women’s day celebration for UPND Women in Mazabuka, Monday, Nkombo charged that people should instead blame the Patriotic Front (PF) government for failing to adequately and equitably finance projects.

While acknowledging that Mazabuka has been in a deplorable state for all his terms in Parliament, Nkombo explained that it is not the responsibility of a Member of Parliament to bring development. He noted that his role as Member of Parliament ends at lobbying and advocating for development from government.

However Nkombo highlighted the silent rule in the UPND which prohibits elected officials from lobbying the PF Government. Meanwhile, the Mazabuka Central lawmaker says he will not respond to unconstructive criticism and insults from anyone, further calling on people in the district not to be swayed by aspiring MPs that they will bring development.

The Civic leadership in Mazabuka district has been under heavy criticism over the bad state of the District.

Recently, some concerned residents in Kaonga and Hillside Townships embarked on patching up sections of some roads so as to make them passable as opposed to waiting on Nkombo