MY SUBMISSIONS FROM THE BUSH TO PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

By Hon Subeto Mutelo

Blessed Sunday fellow disgruntled citizens.

Adhering to the new normal because it seems that our government can only listen to us when we talk from the bush. This morning I want to appeal to President Lungu that please stop giving youths handouts but instead rebuild city market which was gutted three years ago.

You can empower the youths by making sure that the contract for rebuilding the market is given to the zambian youths this include supplying of all building materials.

Let our youth and women crushing stones be the ones to supply stones and quarry. This is how you empower people. Rebuilding the market will help many people and our economy. This how UPND will be empowering people when in government.

I submit from the bush.

