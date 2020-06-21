My thoughts on the 22 June, 2020 Youth Protests.

Having personally witnessed the 14th January, 2011 riots in Mongu, I would like to air out my views.

My views are simple and straightforward, let the police not stop the youths from protesting as this always ends up in chaos. Instead direct them to Heroes Stadium where The Ministers of Youth and Sports, Home Affairs, Religious Affairs and possibly Her Honour The Vice President can receive their petition and address them.

Using any type of force and arrests will just create a mess and eventually turn the wrath of the youths against the government.

At the end of the day, a civil unrest might be inevitable

Lubasi Nalumango Upnd Aspiring candidate for Mongu central constituency

With Love from Mongu.