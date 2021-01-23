By Veronica Mwale cic Private Reporter.

COPPERBELT ~Ndola.

MY TRUCK HAS GIVEN PF RUNNING DIARRHOEA IN NDOLA MOBILIZATION CONTINUES VOWS FRANK TAYALI.

Ndola central Constituency Aspiring Candidate Hon Frank Tayali Museba has vowed that no amount of intimidation from the rulling Patriotic Front using the police will stop him or his truck from moving on the Ndolan soils. He says what’s good for the guse should be good for the gander in reference to the numerous setbacks and disturbances the PF in Ndola have launched on him to stop him from moving while them they are all over from one street to another.

“Nabakwata diarrhoea elo nshilaselula bwino bwino”

(They are having diarrhoea when I haven’t even started well well).

He said he is within the the law doing what all political players are doing in Ndola saying he won’t be stopped at whatever cost. Speaking when he toured certain wards in Ndola today where he numerous complaints and requests are being made Hon Frank Tayali said the people of Ndola must wake up and be strong not to be bought by the PF. He said it’s shocking that from 2016 till now the people of Kanini ward are suffering like those people in the bush crying for a simple pedestrian bridge when PF leaders are boasting that K1,million is nothing to them.

Hon Tayali Frank said time has come for people of Ndola central to set the record and rise in protest vote against PF.

“Teti bankanye iyo elo bena balepitana mu Ndola nendalama shakwiba, balaisa kuno muku leta using ubunga nefintenge fyapwa value kwati nikwacha elyo ati muvote” (They can’t stop me when them are all over Ndola with stolen money busy campaigning, they will come here with finished Chitenge materials that have lost value like Zambian Kwacha that you vote for them.

He said in Kanini ward today.

CIC PRESS TEAM