My unbiased endorsement of Mutale Nalumango as running mate for Hakainde Hichilema and incoming vice president of Zambia, even if it means the opposition alliance breaking up-:

According to Zambia’s 2016 constitution a running mate becomes a tenure vice president who can’t be removed or retired unless the president dissolves parliament for an early election.

According to the 2016 constitution when the president is incapacitated or unfortunately dies the vice president constitutionally takes over as president.

From the aforementioned simplified translation of the constitution,it’s luminous to see United Party for National Development can’t be casual none reckless with the running mate position to gift that powerful seat to any jim and jack.

Hakainde Hichilema needs a running mate who’s trustworthy and a patriot.

For Hichilema to govern without stress he needs someone who shares his vision basically a vision carrier, someone who endorses his philosophy, someone who matches his work ethic and displays his patriotism to ensure swift implementation of the UPND manifesto.

In life death and taxes are the only things assured.In case God forbid Hichilema is unable to continue as president he needs a successor to continue building his vision to reality,a vision of a unified,equitable and prosperous Zambia.

In my opinion there’s only one person qualified to be HH’s running mate that person is Mutale Nalumango.

Nalumango’s trustworthiness is unquestionable,Nalumango’s intelligence is undeniable and Nalumango’s patriotism is undoubted.

Am team Hichilema/Nalumango for 12th August 2021 elections.Let’s build the winning team.#TimeForChange