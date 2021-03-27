MY UNCLE HAS BEEN ABUSING ME, HE NOW WANTS TO MARRY ME!

Editor…When my parents died in a car accident i was only 14 it was the worst thing to have ever happened in my life, I wasted a lot of years crying and I still do but my misery was just starting. My Uncle (a police officer) took me in and all was well especially that they had a daughter who was 12 years old she become like my sister.

It was a good life and I was even going to a good school like her and I started feeling better emotionally. Hell came to my life when my uncle my late father’s elder brother came one day at night to my bedroom and raped me.I tried to scream but no one came to my rescue it’s like everyone had left home ,even Jane their daughter lay quiet on the bed covering herself, I was so shocked and was shaking with fear.

Early in the morning my untie(his wife) came to my room and pretended to have heard nothing, I told her what had happened and she ignored me. This went on for some time and worse on some days my uncle would rape me and and his own daughter on the same bed and force us to do the most disgusting things as we looked at each other with so much fear and disbelief. This really damaged me emotionally and most time I wanted to just kill myself.

My untie knew what was happening but never said a word and forbid us to say a word,she quickly removed her daughter and took her to boarding school ,I cried that day I knew I was in trouble and I was right it become worse,even in the afternoon when my untie would be at work my uncle would come back and sexually abuse me them go back for work.

I becomes a sex slave and become like a second wife.Now that am in college I can’t seem to love or have sex with any of the young men who ask me for dates, I drink a lot of alcohol just to help me sleep but am so broken and unfortunately am in love with my uncle he is the only one I want to have sex with. He comes at my college and takes me to lodges and now most of my friends are getting married and getting engaged.Recently he asked me to marry him and gave me a ring I really don’t know what to do please help me most times I feel mad and dirty , I have so much confusion most times and I just want to die what can I do people of God? Am so hurt and heart-broken.