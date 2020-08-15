My wife died because of my pride

Wifey and I had a little argument over breakfast on a Monday morning while we were both preparing for the day’s job. My anger was with the way she spread the butter on the bread that morning, it was quite rough and not pleasing to the eyes though I corrected her with my voice sounding like a thunder all over the room but I never knew it would lead to this, if I had known, I would have overlooked and ate the bread without uttering a word after all, I ate it still.

Hearing the way I rose my voice at her, really made her mad and she left the dinning without having breakfast that morning and off she went to work without me that day not even saying goodbye to each other. I was mad, she was mad too and our mistake was that none of us was willing to come to like terms. We returned from work that evening without talking to each other, we had dinner separately and went to bed without exchanging pleasantries.

Tuesday came and passed on, so was Wednesday and Thursday morning. Thursday evening at dinner, she said “hi” but I was too proud to respond so I mumbled on my meal and left the table hurriedly but all along, she was simply smiling at her “Baby Husband “. Wifey is truly a great beauty to behold. Her smiles melts every tough heart so in a bid to avoid “falling my own hands”, I hurriedly left the table.

If at all we’ll end this war, she’ll be the one to say sorry, not me. I won’t let her beauty lure me into saying sorry – these I murmured as I left the dinning to the bedroom but she kept on smiling. She got into the room and straight she went into the bathroom, while bathing she kept singing. If we were in good terms, I’d have sang along since that was my favorite song but my pride robbed me the opportunity to end the drama I had with her.

Before she could get to bed that night I was fast asleep. It was some minutes past 3am that Friday morning when I felt her hands on my body tapping me non stop. I quickly pushed her hands away and got myself covered with the blanket. Sincerely, I thought she was tapping me just to get into Jerusalem, I never knew that would be the last time I’ll feel her touch.

I fell asleep in the process and woke up fifteen minutes past 7am and I quickly dived into the bathroom cos we were almost late for work, I woke up got dressed, had breakfast and Wifey was fast asleep still, my pride never gave me the opportunity to talk to her so I left her in bed and off I went to work.

Long story cut short, I returned home on Friday evening meeting virtually everything at the same spot I left it that morning. The doors were wide open, the table was left unkept. A cold chill ran through my vein. I dived for the stairs, having my Wife in heart. On getting to the room, the door was wide open, Wifey was still in bed and at the same position I left her before leaving the house that morning.

My phone fell from my hand as I muttered indistinctly rushing towards her…”Baby” I stuttered as my hands went all over her. Her body was cold…unknowingly, I peed on my trousers instantly. I placed my head on her chest and realized she wasn’t breathing…I shouted the name of Jesus at the top of my voice as I brought her closer to me having her in my arms. My Baby was gone already. There was no life in her. Her body was terribly cold.

It was still like a movie to me not until her body was being laid to rest; at that moment I realized my Wife died on my bed. I couldn’t cry nor laugh, my head was spinning like I was gonna go mad anytime soon. I feel terrible on the inside, if only I could turn back the hands of time.

Wifey was asthmatic. When she was tapping me that morning, she was having a crisis which only her inhaler could solve. She was probably tapping me to help get it for her but my pride kept me away.

I lost the Woman I truly love to the cold hands of death carelessly. Ah! If there was no quarrel that morning my beautiful Wife will still be among the living today. It’s been three cold weeks she left. My world is shattered! I am void of love if only I could turn back the hands of time, I would have right my wrong!

Bottom Line: Dear courting and married people, never should you let the night fall without settling that misunderstanding between your spouse and you. Never give the Devil a chance to prove himself in your home and relationship. Your spouse is your partner, not your competitor. No one has ever been awarded for being the best grudge keeper. Wise people keep their home and relationship, careless people gives the devil a chance to prove himself.

Choose wisdom over anger today…