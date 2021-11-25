KEITH Mukata has complained to the Lusaka High Court that his wife and her alleged boyfriend have been calling him a criminal.

He also stated that his wife Maricoh Roisin Hoare Mukata and her boyfriend, a Mr Mubanga, have been inciting his children and workers to turn against him.

Meanwhile, Mukata has submitted that it was impossible for him to harass Maricoh from a house where she does not live in.

Early this month, Maricoh filed for divorce on grounds that her husband denied her conjugal rights for three years.

However, Maricoh explained in her divorce petition that in 2018, she fell pregnant for Mukata after prison authorities gave her chance to have sex with him during a prison visit.

Maricoh stated that their marriage has broken down irretrievably for the reason that Mukata has behaved in such a way that she cannot be reasonably expected to continue living with him as there is no love and affection.

Maricoh has applied for an order of injunction to retrain her husband,

relatives, employees or agents from going near her home or work place until the matter is determined.

But Makata has opposed the protection order which his wife is seeking, saying it was impossible for him to harass her because she does not live in his house.

He complained that it was in fact Maricoh and her boyfriend Mubanga who have been belligerent towards him and have been calling him a criminal even to his children.

He accused Maricoh and her lover of inciting his children, workers and people in general to turn against him.

“I have since reported the petitioner and Mubanga who is her boyfriend to police for criminal defamation,” stated Mukata.