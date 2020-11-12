A wife has shared her husband’s chat with side chick who ranted about him cheating on her with another lady.

According to the grieving wife who shared the conversation on a Facebook relationship forum and pleaded anonymity, her husband has been cheating on her for a long time.

Just when she’s ready to adapt to his cheating habit, she stumbled on his chat with his side chick where he referred to her as a fat fool who snores like an idiot.

She explained that he stopped her from working, and she had to stay at home to take care of the kids, and it made her add weight.

Sharing the chat, she said she wishes he would stumble on the chat on Facebook because she’s scared to confront him about the issue face to face. She also begged for advice.