DEAR EDITOR,

MY WIFE IS RACHEAL MOONO MAINZA, TONGA BY TRIBE FROM CHOMA.

SHE JUST LIKE MOST TONGAS IS A SOFT SPOKEN WOMAN FULL OF RESPECT.

WE HAVE BEEN LIVING IN JOY, LOVE, PEACE AND HAPPINESS UNTIL RECENTLY WHEN THE PF STARTED USING PEOPLE LIKE ANTONIO MWANZA, NAWAKWI, KAMBWILI, DORA SILIYA AND OTHER PF MEMBERS TO FUEL TRIBALISM, INSULTS AND HATE SPEECH AGAINST OUR GOOD TONGA PEOPLE AND OTHER TRIBES RELATED TO THEM PLUS THE UNFORTUNATE STATEMENT EDGAR LUNGU ONCE MADE THAT “IT IS NOT YET TIME FOR TONGAS TO PRODUCE A REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT, MAYBE AFTER 100 YEARS FROM NOW”.

SERIOUSLY THIS IS REALLY PUTTING MY ONCE HAPPY HOME IN A SITUATION THAT I CANNOT EXPLAIN.

MY WIFE IS NOW SAD AND AT SOME POINT SHE ASKED ME “HONEY, WHAT CRIME DID WE (TONGAS) COMMIT TO BE HATED BY SOME TRIBES LIKE THIS?” I FELT REALLY BAD KNOWING SOME OF THE PEOPLE PAID BY EDGAR LUNGU TO INSULT HER TRIBE ARE MY FELLOW BEMBAS. TEARS DROPPED FROM MY EYES AND I COULD FEEL HER PAIN. OH MY POOR BEAUTIFUL TONGA QUEEN! I EVEN FAILED TO ANSWER BECAUSE LIKE SERIOUSLY I REALLY DO NOT KNOW WHETHER ACCORDING TO SOME PEOPLE, GOD WAS NOT IN HIS RIGHT SENSES WHEN HE CREATED TONGAS OR WHAT.

PLEASE MY FELLOW BEMBAS (NOT ALL BUT THOSE FEW SELFISH TRIBALISTS) NAMIPAPATA, LET US LEARN TO ACCOMMODATE OTHER PEOPLE REGARDLESS OF THEIR TRIBES. LET POLITICS NOT MAKE YOU FUEL TRIBALISM JUST BECAUSE YOU SMELL DEFEAT BY AN INNOCENT MAN CALL HAKAINDE HICHILEMA. IT IS JUST TIME AND JUST TRY TO ACCEPT THAT PEOPLE ARE TIRED OF YOU VISIONLESS GOVERNMENT AND WANT HIM TO RULE NOW SO THAT LIFE CAN BE AFFORDABLE.

PLEASE LET US NOT ALLOW OURSELVES TO GO TO HELL OVER SOMETHING THAT WE HAVE CONTROL OF (Hatred).

YOU ARE DESTROYING OUR HOMES PLEASE.

AS FOR THE PF, LET ME TELL YOU THAT YOU WERE EVEN LUCKY TO GET THE VOTES THAT YOU GOT FROM TONGAS/BANTU BOTATWE IN 2016.

THIS TIME AROUND, EXPECT TO GET 0% BECAUSE OF THE INSULTS YOU HAVE WILLINGLY CHOSEN TO SHOWER OUR GOOD BROTHERS AND SISTERS FROM SOUTHERN, WESTERN, NORTHWESTERN AND CENTRAL PROVINCES. THOSE PEOPLE ARE ALSO HUMAN BEINGS LIKE ALL OF US.

TRUST ME, BY CHAMPIONING TRIBALISM AND HATE SPEECH AGAINST YOUR FELLOW ZAMBIANS, YOU HAVE DE-CAMPAIGNED YOURSELF THROUGHOUT ZAMBIA AND ALL WELL-MEANING ZAMBIANS ARE DISAPPOINTED WITH YOU.

PEOPLE EXPECTED YOU TO COME UP WITH BETTER LIES LIKE “SINCE WE HAVE BUILT SCHOOLS, HOSPITALS, ROADS, FLYOVER BRIDGES, ETC, NOW WE ARE GOING TO WORK ON THE BROKEN ECONOMY AND MAKE SURE EVERY HOUSEHOLD HAVE 3 DECENT MEALS A DAY”. SO THAT YOU CAN CONVINCE FOOLS BUT NOW EVEN FOOLS THEMSELVES HAVE SEEN THAT YOU ARE MORE FOOLISH THAN THEY ARE AND WILL NOT VOTE FOOLISHLY THIS TIME AROUND.

LIKE SERIOUSLY YOU ARE USELESS.

IN THIS ERA SURELY YOU CAN START PREACHING TRIBALISM AND HATE SPEECH WHEN PEOPLE ARE CRAVING FOR FOOD AND LONGING FOR LEADERS WHO WILL WORK ON THE BROKEN ECONOMY! MWAITAYA. INDEED YOU HAVE NOTHING TO TELL THE VOTERS.

TONGAS AND ALL THE TRIBES/BANTU BOTATWE ARE 100% ZAMBIANS JUST LIKE US. GOD IS NOT A FOOL TO HAVE CREATED THEM.

DO NOT FORGET THAT WHEN ZAMBIA WAS FIGHTING FOR FREEDOM BUT HAD NO ENOUGH MONEY TO SEND A DELEGATION TO UNITED KINGDOM, IT TOOK TONGAS TO DONATE OVER 40,000 HERDS OF CATTLE AND KK (MHSRIP) WITH HIS ENTOURAGE MANAGED TO ACHIEVE WHAT WAS REQUIRED.

THE DID THE ENTIRE NATION A RARE FAVOUR THEN, WHY DO WE PAY THEM WITH SO MUCH HATRED NOW? ARE WE OK?

HAVE YOU EVER HEARD HH TALK ABOUT TRIBE BEFORE? NO.

HAVE YOU EVER HEARD HH USE HATE SPEECH AGAINST ANY TRIBE BEFORE? NO.

THAT’S WHY EDUCATION IS REALLY IMPORTANT. HH IS A VERY CIVILIZED PERSON WHO EVEN WHITES AND OTHER PEOPLE FROM OTHER COUNTRIES ADMIRE.

PF, TRUST ME, GOD IS WATCHING AS CONTINUE DIGGING YOUR OWN GRAVE.

NEXT MONTH, UYUWINE UMUTONGA CALLED HAKAINDE HICHILEMA EOTULEVOTELA PANTU NANKWE MU ZAMBIAN ELO ALIKWATA AMANO SANA NOKUMICHILA MWEFINANGWA MWE.

WE DO NOT EAT TRIBES. ABANA BESU BALEFWA NENSALA IWE ATI “ALEBWELELAPO” PESA? UBEPELEFYE!

ZAMBIANS HAVE OPENED THEIR EYES NOW AND YOU WILL NOT MAKE THEM CLOSE THEM ANYMORE. PF KUYABEBELE ON 12 AUGUST 2021.

DO YOU EVEN KNOW THE NUMBER OF UNEMPLOYED YOUTHS OUT THERE WHO ARE STRUGGLING FOR JOBS THEY ARE TRAINED FOR AT A HIGH COST?

DO YOU KNOW HOW IT FEELS WHEN YOU ARE SICK & IN DEEP PAIN AND YOU GO TO THE HEALTH CENTRE ONLY TO COME BACK HOME WITH A PRESCRIPTION FOR DRUGS ON A PIECE OF PAPER?

DO YOU KNOW HOW IT FEELS FOR YOUTHS TO DROP OUT OF SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES FOR FAILING TO PAY SCHOOL & TUTION FEES DUE TO THE ECONOMY BADLY BROKEN BY VISIONLESS PF LEADERS?

PF, YOU HAVE TAKEN YOUR LUCKY TOO FAR, REMEMBER MOST ZAMBIANS ARE NOT TALKING (A DANGER SIGN). WAIT AS THEY TALK THROUGH THE BALLOT ON 12 AUGUST 2021.

MAY ALL ZAMBIANS OF GOOD WILL JOIN HANDS AND REMOVE FROM POWER THESE PEOPLE DIVIDING US ON TRIBAL LINES.

I END BY SAYING CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT HH FOR WINNING THE PRESIDENCY IN ADVANCE.

YOURS B BRUCE BWALYA.

(I APOLOGIZE FOR USING STRONG LANGUAGE. I AM NOT MYSELF, MY MARRIAGE IS NOT SOUND ANYMORE BECAUSE MY BELOVED TONGA WOMAN IS EVER SAD)