11 September 2020

NA LELO MA ILELE (IRRELEVANTS EVEN TODAY) IN PARLIAMENT

THERE is an old proverb in politics which says, “Good Policy is Good Politics,” But the Patriotic Front Government is fooling some citizens by painting an incorrect picture that good politics in Zambia starts and ends with Edgar Lungu’s ‘deep’ pocket.

Well, Lungu can have all the money in the world through questionable means, but he will never buy himself a clear vision to run this country with good policies that lead to good politics. If God were to ask him to chose between money and wisdom, Lungu would definately pick money; he loves spending!

In some other circles, it is said, “Whatever you pack, you must carry,“ and Lungu has packed the following among other things: – zero vision, corruption, broken economy, theft of public funds, breakdown in the rule of law, political violence, tribal as well as hate speech and poor leadership.

As he addresses the Zambian Parliament today, we doubt if Lungu will make any serious policy pronouncements that shall address the above mentioned in order to better the social and economic lives of the majority poor Zambians.

Na lelo ma ilele (irrelevant even today) in parliament. It shall be a showy rhetoric due to lack of wisdom.

Mwango Wamapembwe

11/09/2020

Checkmate