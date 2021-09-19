Nakachinda is foolish for championing tribal politics – Thabo Kawana

He writes….

Nakachinda is not an MP, he has never been elected MP in his life and only became MP and Minister upon Nomination and Appointment respectively.

Currently he is not an MP and referring to him as Hon. Is a miss considering his conduct is not Honourable.

Tribal and Regional politics are hated by Zambians and is why they voted PF out

So I State here with no apology at all, the tribal politics Nakachinda is preaching in Eastern Province are foolish and Nakachinda is foolish for championing the same. The foolishness includes any person who supports this tribal hogwash and if you support this nonsense of preaching tribal politics, then you are equally foolish.