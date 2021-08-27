1tScptS5onsorernhd ·

By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

NAKACHINDA STILL NURSING LOSS HANGOVERS ~ Banda Sakanya.

In as much as checks and balances are a key to good democracy, I see Nakachinda former PF Minister of water and development still nursing loss hangovers when he said parents should stop paying school fees for their school going children now because HH promised free education from pre- school to University.

Nakachinda has left many Zambians wondering and asking if truly he was in his right state of mind to make such a statement.

How does Nakachinda expect the free education program to begin now when parliament has not even been opened and no cabinet to as yet?

Lately I have observed Nakachinda making numerous checks and balances to UPND regime, a move that will dilute his position of offering checks and balances.