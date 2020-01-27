It Is Progressive And Will Put A Stop To Many Electoral Disputes…

Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakacinda has directed all Members of Parliament for the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) to vote in favour of the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 when it is brought back to the House.

Nakacinda says all Members of Parliament that care for this country should vote and support Bill Number 10 when it is brought back to Parliament as it has progressive clauses that will cure some of the electoral and democratic challenges the country has faced over the years.

“I am directing all MMD Members of Parliament, that is including me as National Secretary, Hon. Howard Kunda, Hon. Peter Phiri including the Deputy Speaker of National Assembly, Hon. Catherine Namugala, and all other progressive members of Parliament from other parties to support and vote for Bill 10,” he said as he addressed MMD Members in Feira, Luangwa District.

And Nakacinda has bemoaned what he termed as “high levels of misinformation meant to mislead Zambians on the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10”.

He says the misinformation is created by organizations and individuals that are against the Bill and its content.

The Nomined MMD Member of Parliament however says Zambians should not worry as lawmakers had done the best to refine the what was submitted by the people across the country through various platforms that includes the National Dialogue Forum.

“There are lies being peddled by some sections of society that Bill 10 contains ill elements that may hinder development. That’s a lie! Parliament has cleaned up Bill 10,” he said.

And Senior Chief Mburuma of the Sengaluzi speaking people of Luangwa says Politicians should be peaceful, civil and avoid violence as they hold meetings with their Members across the country on party and national matters including canvassing for support to vote for or against the Bill 10.

The Senior Chief said this when Mr. Nakacinda and his team that included Mr. Gastone Sichilima and Ms. Margret Musonda Chairpersons for Elections and Women among other MMD Faction National Executive Committee Members.

“What we hate is violence. Violence doesn’t bring peace in any society. Like the way you (MMD Leaders) have come here, you have come with good intentions and we like that,” the Traditional Leader said.

Meanwhile Mr. Nakacinda who is also MMD Faction National Secretary says democracy in his party will only return when top leadership stop the leadership differences and go to the Party Convention to elect legitimate officials following the expiry of Dr. Nevers Mumba’s term of office as President.

Speaking when he addressed over 400 members gathered at Luangwa Council Guest House in Feira, Mr. Nakacinda wondered why Dr. Mumba has insisted on clinging to MMD especially even when his term of Presidency expired years ago.

The Court had ruled on 5th November 2019 that the Felix Mutati faction to which Mr. Nakacinda belonged to was not legitimately elected in the 2015 Convention hence taking back the leadership to Dr. Mumba whose five year mandate expired in 2015.

“Is Nevers Mumba your President? Did you ever vote for Mr. Nevers Mumba as your President?” He asked as the gathering rejected they never voted for Dr. Mumba.

Mr. Nakacinda is on a nationwide tour to sensintize members on the need fo the Party that introduced Multi-Party Democracy in Zambia to go for a convention to elect new office bearers.