BY Chileshe Mwango

The Council of Churches In Zambia -CCZ- has reminded nominated Member of Parliament, Raphael Nakacinda that it is not within him to determine who should comment on the constitution making process or not.

On Wednesday, Mr. Nakacinda told Journalists that the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops -ZCCB- should not comment on issues to do with the constitution making process as they boycotted the process at its initial stage.

This follows an appeal by the Zambia Conference Of Catholic Bishop to government to immediately withdraw the controversial bill 10 saying while it may contain some progressive clauses, it also contains some retrogressive and highly contentious clauses.

But CCZ General Secretary, Father Emmanuel Chikoya has told Phoenix News that as opposed to trying to suppress the voice of reason, government together with supporters of bill 10 should withdraw the bill and focus on correcting it’s defectiveness which has made masses including the ruling patriotic front to deny some of the provisions contained in it.

Father Chikoya has wondered why government is in such a hurry to enact bill 10, saying the constitution cannot be changed every three years.

