SPEAKER of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has confirmed that nominated member of parliament Raphael Nakachinda is in the House as an individual, and not as an MMD member.

This followed a point of order from Mazabuka UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo who wanted to know if Nakachinda was in order to masquerade as a member of the former ruling party when he had been expelled.

Nkombo read correspondence MMD national secretary Elizabeth Chitika-Molobeka wrote to the National Assembly clerk’s office informing the institution that Nakachinda was no longer a member of the MMD.

He wondered why Nakachinda was sitting in parliament as a nominated MMD member of parliament, instead of waiting to be nominated as an individual.

In his ruling, Dr Matibini, who cited the Constitution, said the President was empowered to nominate people without basing it on their political affiliation.

“The power under which honourable Nakachinda was nominated is Article 69, and it just refers to a person; just the person. You don’t have to belong to any party to be nominated. So, all these party politics have nothing to do with this office, they have everything to do [with] what’s happening outside there. Those are party politics; they should not be brought here. He’s a nominated member of parliament, period!” ruled Dr Matibini.

Nakacinda, who was tensed-up as Nkombo raised the point of order smiled as the Speaker ruled on the matter.