NAKACINDA SENIOR PUT TO REST

Father of Former Minister of Water Development Sanitation and Environmental Protection, Raphael Mangani Nakacinda, has been put to rest.

Mr. Nakacinda Senior who died in Monze last Friday after an illness has been put to rest at his village in Chief Choona area of Monze District.

The late Mr. Nakacinda Senior who was a Teacher by profession served in various portfolios including Head of National Continued Education in the Ministries of Education and Community Development and Social Welfare, where he retired from.

He also served as Administration Manager for Zambia and Malawi in the New Apostolic Church.

And representing the family, Mr. Nakacinda Junior described his late father as a disciplinarian and one who championed unity and believed in the Motto “One Zambia One Nation”.

The immediate past Minister for Water Development Sanitation and Environmental Protection also says the love for education that the father had was immeasurable.

He said Mr. Nakacinda senior not only took to school his biological children but all that came his way from extended families and none family members.

Mr. Nakacinda Senior was born in 1945.