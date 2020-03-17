Chairperson of the Parliament Select Committee Raphael Nakacinda is confident that some patriotic Members of Parliament from the opposition UPND will support bill 10 of 2019 as it comes up for second to parliament this afternoon.

This follows threats of a possible walk-out by UPND MPS as bill 10 will be presented before parliament by Justice Minister, Given Lubinda.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Nakacinda has reminded the parliamentarians that their actions will be held accountable by the people who took them to parliament.

He has charged that the UPND are just ashamed that the issues they were against have been addressed in the bill and are trying to find a way of dodging the process.

Meanwhile, parliament has barred the Civil Society Constitution Agenda –CISCA- from following bill 10 proceedings at parliament on account of the coronavirus.

CISCA yesterday wrote to parliament to allow its affiliate members and institutions to be present in the public gallery to follow the bill 10 proceedings as it comes for 2nd reading this afternoon.

But CISCA Chairperson-Media and Publicity McDonald Chipenzi says this ban is contrary to what Justice Minister Given Lubinda told the country not too long ago that members of the public are free to attend and follow the proceedings on bill 10 at parliament.

Mr. Chipenzi hopes this development will apply to all CSOS and non-parliamentarians who would want to be at parliament in the public gallery to follow proceedings.

PHOENIX NEWS