NAKONDE BORDER TOWN LOCKED FOR COVlD-19 SCREENING

President Lungu has directed for the lock down of Nakonde to allow for extensive screening and training of border personnel to contain the Covid-19 spread.

Yesterday Nakonde recorded 76 coronavirus cases and has now been cited as Zambia’s Covid-19 epicentre.

Zambia has been on partial lock down to ensure that commerce continues without putting public health at risk, and a multisectoral approach has been used to ensure informed decisions on action taken.

Traffic through and out of Nakonde will be halted tomorrow Monday May 11, 2020 and more details will be provided later.

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has reminded members of the public that the virus is unpredictable and so it is essential that individuals continue to observe public health guidelines.