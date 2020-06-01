Commercial sex workers in Nakonde Border District have bemoaned the continued closure of bars and night clubs.

The sex workers say their business has gone down and they are suffering because they no longer have enough clients.

They told northern news that , they are going through a lot of financial challenges; they can’t pay rentals and other bills.

“Our business has been affected by the closure of bars. We make money from these places, that’s where we find our customers.” One said.

Another one said , it’s at bars and night clubs where she finds customers who give her money to buy food for her children and other dependents.

“I buy food for my children. I am a bread winner and everyone depends on me. Now that the bars are closed. I am suffering. They should open the bars”

They say the only option they have now is to stand in the streets and hope to be hooked up by a client.

The sex workers have since appealed to president Lungu to consider reopening bars and night clubs.

The bars and night clubs were closed as one of the measure to help curb the corona virus pandemic I the country.