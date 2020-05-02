Health authorities are next week set to commence massive screening for COVID-19 in Nakonde district in Muchinga Province. This comes in the wake of a couple that had lodged at one of the lodges in the district and tested positive for COVID -19.

Nakonde District Medical Director Arthur Mataka confirmed to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) that there is a team of medical Doctors from the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) in Nakonde district. Dr. Mataka said the team is in Nakonde to strengthen surveillance before conducting the mass screening next week.

“We have received a team of health experts in the border town to help us with the massive screening that is scheduled to start next week,” said Dr. Mataka.

He has also disclosed that Mwenzo girls’ secondary school has been identified as a quarantine centre for any person coming into the country through the Nakonde border.

The people who will be quarantined at the school are going to be observed for 14 days before leaving the district.

And Nakonde District Commissioner Field Simwinga has thanked Muchinga Province Presbytery Bishop in Charge, Festus Chulu, for availing the secondary school to government for use as a quarantine centre.

“We are grateful to the UCZ administration for availing to us their structures to be used in the fight against COVID -19,” he said.

Mr. Simwinga said government cannot work alone in the fight against COVID-19 hence the need for various stakeholders such as the church to help.

He meanwhile reminded the health personnel to ensure that high standards of hygiene are maintained and that no vandalism occurs.

Government through the department of health has continued to put up strict measures in the district to ensure that it protects the residents of Nakonde.

Last week, a local lodge and a bank were closed to facilitate for disinfection after the Chingola couple that tested positive for COVID -19 lodged there from 10th to 14th April 2020.

During the same period, one of the employees of the local bank was also staying at the same lodge.