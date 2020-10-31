Nakonde girl commits suicide after breakup with boyfriend

A 19-YEAR-OLD girl in Nakonde has committed suicide by hanging after her boyfriend broke up with her on independence day.

Lucy Nambeye was found hanging from a tree in a bush by a person who went to draw water from Nakonde stream yesterday, metres from her home in Musesengoma village.

She allegedly opened up to her friend about the breakup but did not explain the step she would take next.

Lucy’s uncle, Blesswell Sinkala has said she went missing on Monday and the family only started looking for her the following day.

Police have not suspected any foul play after physically inspecting the body and have advised the family to go ahead with the burial.

Some suicide notes left on leaves have been picked although it’s difficult to tell what was written as they were dry at the time.

Between January and August, 2020, 26 people have committed suicide and Lucy is the seventh female on record.

Credit: Chete FM